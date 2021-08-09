Berenberg Bank Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €17.70 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.76) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €20.07 ($23.61).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €15.90 ($18.70) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.05. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €9.19 ($10.81) and a 52 week high of €19.00 ($22.35).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.