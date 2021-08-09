BetProtocol (BEPRO) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00053090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.64 or 0.00823596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00105267 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00039790 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BEPRO is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

