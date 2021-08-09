BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several research firms have commented on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

BHP traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.54. 979,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $112.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.94. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $82.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

