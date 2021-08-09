BinaryX (BNX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $64,194.00

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. In the last week, BinaryX has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $7.79 million and $64,194.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for $5.84 or 0.00012809 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001364 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.81 or 0.01145397 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About BinaryX

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,219,208 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,383 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.