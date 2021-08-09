BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target Raised to $30.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BCRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.21.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BCRX stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.41. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.59.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. Analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $92,671.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $78,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,506 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.