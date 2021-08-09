BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Given New $6.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital cut their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.41. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 16.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

