BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners reissued a sell rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a neutral rating and issued a $206.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.83.

BNTX stock opened at $389.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. BioNTech has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $433.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13 and a beta of -1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.88.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 14.9% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

