BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) to report ($2.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioVie’s earnings. BioVie posted earnings per share of ($3.83) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioVie will report full year earnings of ($7.18) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($5.15) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioVie.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of BioVie in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

BioVie stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. BioVie has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BioVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BioVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

