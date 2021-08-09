Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDT shares. National Bank Financial lowered Bird Construction from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Shares of BDT opened at C$8.69 on Monday. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$5.92 and a 52-week high of C$9.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of C$460.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.42%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.