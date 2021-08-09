Bitcoin Gold Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $90.63 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $59.20 or 0.00128460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $90.63 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.01 or 0.00286444 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.43 or 0.00144139 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008291 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002852 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

