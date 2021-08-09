BitScreener Token Price Tops $0.0168 (BITX)

BitScreener Token (CURRENCY:BITX) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. BitScreener Token has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $376.00 worth of BitScreener Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitScreener Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BitScreener Token has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00052737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.13 or 0.00824118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00104085 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00040221 BTC.

BitScreener Token (CRYPTO:BITX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. BitScreener Token’s total supply is 367,469,115 coins and its circulating supply is 87,573,177 coins. BitScreener Token’s official Twitter account is @BitScreener . The official website for BitScreener Token is tokensale.bitscreener.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitScreener is an Ethereum-based financial data marketplace. BITX is an ERC20 utility token that works as a payment method for users to purchase advanced services offered on the BitScreener marketplace. At the same time, users have opportunities to earn BITX by contributing valuable data to the BitScreener ecosystem. “

