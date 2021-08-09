BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC grew its position in McKesson by 59.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in McKesson by 111.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.73, for a total value of $365,106.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133 shares in the company, valued at $26,564.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,087 shares of company stock worth $4,051,116 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCK stock opened at $199.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.15. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $141.32 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

