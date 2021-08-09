BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYZ. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 6,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of IYZ opened at $33.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

