BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 24.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 60.8% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 41.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $262.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $185.20 and a 12-month high of $275.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

