BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 102,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 337,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,516,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 45,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.56.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab stock opened at $219.65 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

