BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,840,000 after buying an additional 1,218,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,478,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,964,000 after buying an additional 1,126,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,944,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 53.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,879,000 after buying an additional 589,848 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 844,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,502,000 after buying an additional 155,062 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

NYSE:UNM opened at $26.63 on Monday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.