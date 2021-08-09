BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 516 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 219.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $224.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $138.94 and a one year high of $259.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.77.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.67.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

