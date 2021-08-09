BlackHat Price Hits $1.23 on Major Exchanges (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $315,951.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00002644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlackHat has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00045355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00139697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00145778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,259.58 or 0.99823009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.88 or 0.00772270 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

