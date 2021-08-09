BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank Trust acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its position in BlackRock by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 1,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in BlackRock by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in BlackRock by 2,461.2% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,478,000 after acquiring an additional 30,199 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $896.09 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $920.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $136.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $877.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

