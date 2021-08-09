Blank Wallet (BLANK) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.46 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $10.46 million and approximately $511,582.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

