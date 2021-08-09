BLAST (BLAST) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLAST has a total market cap of $21,748.22 and $20.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BLAST alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006058 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006806 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000095 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 58.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000078 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.