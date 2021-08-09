Blocknet Market Cap Reaches $8.02 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $8.02 million and approximately $8,187.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00037293 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00023033 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008481 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,924,376 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

