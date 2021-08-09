Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Price Target Raised to $42.50

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $30.00 to $42.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bluegreen Vacations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

NYSE:BVH opened at $19.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.21. The company has a market cap of $424.69 million, a P/E ratio of 965.99 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 0.95%. On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bluegreen Vacations news, EVP Dusty Tonkin bought 10,500 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $197,295.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,350.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond Scott Lopez purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 15,845 shares of company stock valued at $299,495. 33.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,015,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

