BM Technologies (BMTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect BM Technologies to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $24.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million.

Get BM Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMTX opened at $11.08 on Monday. BM Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.96.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMTX. Maxim Group began coverage on BM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BM Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of BM Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.