BMO Capital Markets Cuts FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $120.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. reissued a neutral rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research lowered FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.93.

NYSE:FMC opened at $95.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. FMC has a twelve month low of $92.85 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

