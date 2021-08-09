BMO Capital Markets Increases Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target to C$2,300.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2,000.00 to C$2,300.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CNSWF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Constellation Software from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $1,760.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,120.00.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

CNSWF opened at $1,619.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,521.33. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of $1,003.35 and a twelve month high of $1,692.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 99.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.