BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.58 on Monday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

