Bobbi L. Schroeppel Sells 1,100 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Stock

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $62.59 on Monday. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,139,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,269,000 after purchasing an additional 561,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth about $31,226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,615,000 after purchasing an additional 421,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,897,000 after purchasing an additional 413,131 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,358,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,554,000 after purchasing an additional 331,675 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.
About NorthWestern
NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.
Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.