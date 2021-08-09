Bobbi L. Schroeppel Sells 1,100 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Stock

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $62.59 on Monday. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,139,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,269,000 after purchasing an additional 561,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth about $31,226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,615,000 after purchasing an additional 421,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,897,000 after purchasing an additional 413,131 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,358,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,554,000 after purchasing an additional 331,675 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

