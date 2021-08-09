Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after ATB Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$1.75 to C$2.00. The stock traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.71, with a volume of 1578502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.90 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.46.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.29. The company has a market cap of C$4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.