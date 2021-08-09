Bombardier, Inc. Class B’s (BBD.B) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.15 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.44.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$1.72 on Thursday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

