Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bouygues SA is a diversified industrial group. The company’s business sectors of activity consists of Construction includes building & civil works and energies & services, Immobilier includes property development and Colas, Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom and Media, with TF1. Bouygues SA is based in Paris, France. “

Get Bouygues alerts:

BOUYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Bouygues from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.20.

OTCMKTS:BOUYF opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.64. The company has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bouygues will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier and colas.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bouygues (BOUYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.