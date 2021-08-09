BP (NYSE:BP) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $28.49 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.74.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BP to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.02.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.02. BP has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $28.49.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 billion. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. BP’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.98) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BP will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter worth $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BP by 269.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in BP by 735.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in BP by 22.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BP during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.