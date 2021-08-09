bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BPOSY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

bpost SA/NV stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $10.75. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.65. bpost SA/NV has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $13.64.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels and Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

