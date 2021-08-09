BrainsWay (BWAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. On average, analysts expect BrainsWay to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BrainsWay stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.44 million, a P/E ratio of -39.95 and a beta of 1.27.

BWAY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on BrainsWay in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on BrainsWay in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

