Breiter Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.05.

NYSE PM opened at $99.21 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $101.52. The company has a market capitalization of $154.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

