Breiter Capital Management Inc. Makes New $336,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Pfizer by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,145 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Pfizer by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,816,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $45.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $252.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $45.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.45.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

