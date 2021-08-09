Bridge Investment Group (BRDG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE BRDG opened at $15.68 on Monday. Bridge Investment Group has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $16.05.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.