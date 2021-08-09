British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

NYSE:BTI traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $37.20. 1,972,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.84. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 325.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 4.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.