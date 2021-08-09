Brokerages Anticipate Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.03. Alkermes reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 73.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

ALKS remained flat at $$28.56 during midday trading on Monday. 72,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,851. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $28.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.79.

In other Alkermes news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,440,715 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 18.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter worth $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 600.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

