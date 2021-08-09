Brokerages Anticipate AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to Post $0.66 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.68. AstraZeneca reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of AZN traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 624,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,732,528. The stock has a market cap of $147.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.22. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $60.93.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

