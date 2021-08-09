Brokerages Anticipate Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.54. Dolby Laboratories reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

DLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $2,927,142.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,946 shares of company stock worth $12,787,018 over the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $382,045,000 after purchasing an additional 182,601 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 28.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,777,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $274,200,000 after purchasing an additional 612,019 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% during the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,056,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 18.1% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,654,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,333,000 after purchasing an additional 253,895 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,230,000 after purchasing an additional 859,666 shares during the period. 49.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.23. 4,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,087. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.44. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

