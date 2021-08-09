Brokerages Anticipate Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to post $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported sales of $981.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $5.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $6.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TME. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,244,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 660.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 907,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 787,836 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,343,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.46. 7,039,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,574,135. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.