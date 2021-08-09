Brokerages Expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $242.17 Million

Analysts expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to post $242.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240.00 million and the highest is $245.64 million. Abiomed posted sales of $209.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%.

A number of research firms have commented on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

NASDAQ:ABMD traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $345.88. The company had a trading volume of 238,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,990. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.94. Abiomed has a one year low of $242.73 and a one year high of $387.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at $130,690,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,173,000 after acquiring an additional 400,501 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 65.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,700,000 after acquiring an additional 370,442 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Abiomed by 31.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,766,000 after acquiring an additional 216,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Abiomed by 60.8% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 158,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,602,000 after purchasing an additional 60,071 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

