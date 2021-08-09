Brokerages Expect Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to Post $2.48 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to announce earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Four analysts have provided estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $3.08. Cimarex Energy posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 386.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year earnings of $8.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $10.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $13.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XEC shares. Bank of America upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI cut Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. US Capital Advisors cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.48.

Shares of NYSE:XEC traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.15. The stock had a trading volume of 679,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,626. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 93,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $495,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $971,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

