Brokerages Expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to Post $0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.15. Coeur Mining reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coeur Mining.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDE shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $6.96 on Friday. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

