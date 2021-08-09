Brokerages Expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.68. Donaldson reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Donaldson.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in Donaldson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 581,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,812,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Donaldson by 9.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Donaldson by 26.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 105,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 22,280 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter worth about $55,409,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.54. The company had a trading volume of 336,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,391. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $45.20 and a 52 week high of $67.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donaldson (DCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.