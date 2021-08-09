Brokerages Expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.84 Million

Brokerages expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will announce $32.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.88 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $13.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 144.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $241.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.70 million to $277.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $335.29 million, with estimates ranging from $191.37 million to $479.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 51.91%.

Several analysts have commented on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 347.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 536.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $10.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.22. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $11.84.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

