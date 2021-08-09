Brokerages Expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.84 Million

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will announce $32.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.88 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $13.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 144.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $241.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.70 million to $277.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $335.29 million, with estimates ranging from $191.37 million to $479.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 51.91%.

Several analysts have commented on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 347.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 536.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $10.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.22. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $11.84.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

See Also: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.