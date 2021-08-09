Brokerages Expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Announce Earnings of $3.37 Per Share

Analysts predict that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.51. Target posted earnings of $3.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $12.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.92 to $12.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.47 to $13.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.47.

NYSE:TGT traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $262.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,506,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,492. The company has a market cap of $129.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a twelve month low of $131.25 and a twelve month high of $263.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,682,808 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Target by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $1,136,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

