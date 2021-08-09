Brokerages Set Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) PT at $25.50

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:ALKS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 25,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.71. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $28.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.15, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alkermes will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $3,313,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,040 shares in the company, valued at $20,809,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 374,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,440,715. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Alkermes by 18.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Alkermes by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Alkermes by 27.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Alkermes by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

