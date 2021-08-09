Brokerages Set Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Target Price at $129.11

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.11.

ALLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.07. Allegion has a twelve month low of $94.01 and a twelve month high of $144.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,573.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total transaction of $394,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,915 shares of company stock worth $1,943,094. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 598,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,660,000 after acquiring an additional 55,696 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 105,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,314,000 after buying an additional 20,270 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 626,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,862,000 after buying an additional 16,787 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

